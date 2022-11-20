Bus company diverts services in Telford and Bridgnorth

Picture: Google

Arriva Midlands West says that due to a road closure of Wolverhampton Road, Bridgnorth, from Monday to Wednesday its service 114 will divert via A454, A458 Stourbridge Road and the A442.

The company also says its service number 7 will will continue to serve Hadley Bus Station but diverting via Britannia Way and High Street passing Hadley Methodist Church on from Monday to Friday.

A company spokesman said: "Due to a road closure of Wolverhampton Road, Bridgnorth, on 21-23 Nov, service 114 will divert via A454, A458 Stourbridge Road and the A442."

In a separate tweet, the spokesman also said: "Service 7 will continue to serve Hadley Bus Station diverting via Britannia Way and High Street passing Hadley Methodist Church on 21-25 November."