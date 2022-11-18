Public urged to support up-coming festive charity tractor run

Tom Wellings is ready for the Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run.

Organiser Tom Wellings, 18, a content creator for Grassmen, who lives in Bridgnorth, is hoping that even more people will take part in this year's Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run and turn-out to enjoy the event as the illuminated vehicles travel around the area on the evening of December 11.

Money raised is being donated to Hope House Children's Hospices.

Last year the event saw 100 tractors travelling in convoy and the event raised £3,700 for Cancer Research UK.

The convoy will meet at Bridgnorth Livestock Market at 3pm where raffles will take place for farm machinery donated by dealerships.

There will also be a prize for the best decorated tractor.

Drivers will enjoy food and drinks before setting off in convoy at 5pm to travel through Bridgnorth High Street to Low Town and surrounding areas.

Tom said: "The festively decorated tractors will bring a touch of Christmas to local areas as they travel to Quatt, Alveley, Shatterford, Kinver, Enville, Six Ashes, and Stanmore in the dark, creating a magical festive scene for families to enjoy.

"We have been greatly supported by local businesses and farm machinery dealers who have donated a selection of fantastic prizes.

"The tractors will leave the Livestock Market at 5pm and begin on the journey through Bridgnorth Town.

"We would love the public to come out and support us somewhere along our route and give us some waves as we pass.

"There will be places on route where charity donations can be made.

"We look forward to a large turnout of tractors on the day.