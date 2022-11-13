Thousands gather for Remembrance services across Shropshire

The Remembrance parade in Shrewsbury

Communities came together on Sunday for a service of Remembrance in honour of serving and ex-personnel.

Bridgnorth boasted a huge turnout for its Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying, with families, service personnel and community leaders gathering to pay their respects.

On a mild, sunny November morning, the RAF Cosford band marched through the streets of Bridgnorth towards the Castle Grounds for a service led by Royal British Region chair John Whitty.

Mr Whitty said: "I am very proud of all of you on this very important day, Remembrance Sunday, let us never forget the sacrifices made from 1914 to the present."

Flags flew high in the grounds by representatives from the Bridgnorth Beavers, Clubs and Scouts, as people gathered to hear the public address.

This year, tributes were paid to two lifelong members of the Royal British Legion branch who had recently died, one being the last Second World War veteran to have lived in the town.

A special mention was also given to those who died during the Falklands War, from April 2, 1982 to June 14, 1982, commemorating its 40th anniversary this year.

A total of 255 British personnel lost their lives during the Falklands conflict, of whom 86 were Royal Navy, 124 Army, 27 Royal Marines, six Merchant Navy, four Royal Fleet Auxiliary and eight Hong Kong sailors.

A cascade of knitted poppies at St John The Baptist Church in Whittington, near Oswestry

Craven Arms fire station crew

Prayers were given and a two-minute silence was observed before the laying of the wreaths at the town's war memorial, which depicts a soldier of the Shropshire Light Infantry.

Representatives from groups including Shropshire Fire and Rescue, Bridgnorth's WI, St John's Ambulance, Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council, Army Cadets, the Police Constabulary, Royal Naval Association, RAF Cosford, Royal Marines Association and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

At the end of the service, the crowds dispersed and representatives from Bridgnorth Scouts, Clubs and Beavers lined up outside of St Mary's Church for the beginning of the Remembrance church service.

Meanwhile, in Shrewsbury, the community gathered at Shrewsbury Castle where the Mayor, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, led a civic procession with units of HM Forces and other organisations.

Shrewsbury Brass Band then led the procession through the town towards The Quarry, where a two minute silence was observed, as well as wreath-laying.

Dr Simon Nightingale, a humanist, did a reading at the event on behalf of Shrewsbury Inter-Faith Forum, representing those of different faiths and also those who are non-religious.

Dr Simon Nightingale at The Quarry, Shrewsbury

He said: "It's one of the first ones I have ever been to and it was an incredibly moving ceremony and it was a great honour to be a part of it."

Dr Nightingale said he was made to feel very welcome by the clergymen and that it was important for the inter-faith community to be represented.

His reading stated that although the Act of Remembrance was founded in a Christian context, it has become clear that the fallen and those who remember them includes members of all faiths and none.

"It was an honour and such a significant development, its not something that occurs in all Remembrance services," he added.