Football at a gentler pace

By Sue AustinBridgnorth

Bridgnorth Spartans Football Club is starting a new Tuesday Night Walking Football Club to welcome people back into the sport.

Two of the team members involved in the new walking football group
The club says it is a chance to enjoy football at a gentler pace or if you would like to start playing as something new to do.

Sten Lloyd from the Club said: "Walking football offers people the chance to get out and play and meet new friends. Spartans are hoping to grow this into a recreational activity that will also be in the daytime and move outside in summer months. Walking football is open to everyone, of any ability with emphasis on social and community well being."

Sessions are open to all. Tuesday sessions are at Oldbury Wells School East side sports hall from 8-9pm and start on November 15.

"If you would like to register your interest or ask any questions then please email info@bridgnorthspartans.co.uk or simply turn up on the evening where Craig and Les will be hosting the sessions."

