Council announces £2.1 million to help support vulnerable and low income households in the county

Cleobury Councillor Gwilym Butler

The council received the Household Support Grant funding from the Government to cover the winter period to the end of March 2023.

It is being used to provide targeted help to a range of households likely to be most impacted by the rising cost of living with one off payments, meal vouchers for children in the holidays and help with energy costs among the initiatives.

The council says there will be a one-off, £180 payment to around 5,250 households on low incomes in receipt of housing benefit, who have not previously received support through the council’s Household Support Fund. Only those not in receipt of council tax support, those on legacy benefits in receipt of council tax support or Housing benefit working families in receipt of council tax support will receive the payment..

Councillor Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, and who is overseeing the council’s response to the cost of living, said: "This payment will be issued directly to those who meet these criteria by the council where we hold bank details. Other identified households will be invited to apply. We aim to have paid or contacted all eligible residents before Christmas.

This will account for just over £1 million of the fund.

Children in receipt of benefits-related free school meals in Shropshire will continue to receive support, usually through meal vouchers, during the school holidays until the end of the spring term 2023. This would benefit around 7,500 children, who will get an equivalent to £15 a week of support during the four weeks of school holidays, including Christmas.

This will account for around £450,000 of the fund.

"If you’re on a low income and you think you could be eligible for free school meals, go online to shropshire.gov.uk/free-school-meals."

The Welfare Support Fund will receive £300,000 to provide support to low income households who are most in need of help with food, energy and water bills, and with other wider essential costs. To find out how to apply for the council’s Local Welfare Support Fund visit shropshire.gov.uk/shropshire-council/welfare-support-team-local-welfare-provision.

There will also be £220,000 for a Keeping Warm at Home fund – a range of initiatives to help low-income households in debt with energy costs and grants to help reduce energy costs and a further £75,000 will help to support a range of hardship grants.

Councillor Butler said: “We’re making sure this latest Household Support Funding is targeted to households on low incomes most in need, and in particular those who have yet to receive other support as part of our cost of living help.

“The council and a range of partners are doing a huge amount to help Shropshire residents with practical measures and support, which can be seen at our Cost of Living support pages.