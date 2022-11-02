Bridgnorth fireworks company says sales remain steady despite cost-of-living crisis

Geoff Taylor and Denice Ellingworth at The Firework Farm, Bridgnorth

Geoff Taylor, from the family-owned Firework Farm in Bridgnorth, says although sales have been slightly slower than normal, they remain steady and have 'not been a disaster' even though some councils have chosen not to have displays.

Firework Farm supply fireworks to hotels, pubs and local authorities, as well as the general public and Mr Taylor said: "It's going to be hard for people, moving forward but, from our point of view, there is business and people are still buying fireworks. I think people still want to have fun and bonfire events bring that.

"It's probably slower than last year. We, fortunately, get a lot of repeat business and there are still sales being made.

"There have been some large orders and we are still going to be supplying pubs and village events but councils aren't necessarily having as many displays this year so that's a challenge.

"It's very unpredictable at the moment. It won't be a disaster but the cost-of-living is having an effect. Where they might have spent more last year, it's a bit a less this year."

And, alongside that, the company has to cope with rising costs as they import fireworks.

"There have been no major issues in terms of supply this year. But costs have risen, of course, and freight prices have gone up from China. The container charges have increased several fold. It very expensive to bring fireworks over.

"But we are trying to keep the costs down as much as we can for people to enjoy them."

The Firework Farm has been going for more than 20 years and, though, they have an online presence, Mr Taylor says the company's focus is on dealing with customers face to face.

"People like some help and advice," he said. "We talk to people about what they want to do and offer support to make sure fireworks go in right places, for safety, and don't upset the neighbours. We offer a service, basically, making sure people use fireworks in a responsible way, which is part of being a retailer."