Bridgnorth Remembrance Day services announced

Standards are lowered during Bridgnorth's Remembrance Sunday service

The Remembrance Day service on November 11 will take place at the War Memorial in the Castle grounds and not the High Street as in previous years.

This will start at 10.50am and enable people to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice from 1914 to the present day.

A Remembrance Service on November 13 will begin with a formal parade from Whitburn Street.

All members of organisations, clubs and others wishing to take part in the parade are requested to gather at Whitburn Street at 10.10am.

Those wishing to march in memory of a family member or loved one are welcome to join the Royal British Legion contingent.

The band will lead the parade from the top of Whitburn Street adjacent to the High Street followed by representatives of the Royal Air Force, the Royal British Legion and veterans as well as uniformed and children’s associations.

The same parade format as in previous years will be followed but will start from Whitburn Street, with marchers parading along the High Street and West Castle Street to the Castle grounds.

John Witty, chairman of the Royal British Legion Bridgnorth, said: "Those wishing to support the parade can line the footpaths leading to the Castle grounds.

"All members of the public are welcome to participate in the service which will be conducted in the Castle grounds at 10.45am.

"After the Act of Remembrance, organisations and personal wreaths will be laid at the town’s War Memorial.

"Afterwards a service will be conducted in St Mary’s Church."