Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Runners turn out for rejuvenated Bridgnorth event

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

The Bridgnorth 10k returned to the town on Sunday with great success as runners of all ages put their best foot forward on a scenic route.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/10/2022 - Bridgnorth 10K 2022 - Starting point in High Street Bridgnorth. In Picture: Lawley Running Club.
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/10/2022 - Bridgnorth 10K 2022 - Starting point in High Street Bridgnorth. In Picture: Lawley Running Club.

Organised by Bridgnorth Running Club, tt saw 320 athletes go through their paces for the first time in three years after the popular event was curtailed by the pandemic.

Spectators thronged roads through the high and low town of Bridgnorth and the race ended with a run up Railway Street, one of the steepest residential roads in the UK.

It was the seventh year the event had been held and race committee chairman Craig Coates said it was one of the most successful so far.

He said: "We had 399 people entered but we always account for some no-shows and it was a good number of runners, a good turnout for what is one of the highlights of the calendar.

"Bridgnorth features some great sites and highs and lows it was also good to see so many people turnout to support the runners, whether it was friends or family or just curious onlookers, their encouragement does make a difference, particularly in the latter stages.

"Without the race sponsors, supporters and donors the event would not be possible so we thank them all as well and look forward to a similar event next year."

The male winner of the event was James Egleston in 33 minutes and 18 seconds and the first female home was Rachel Coupe in 42 minutes and 50 seconds - both were from Telford Athletic Club.

More information about the club can be found on its facebook page or its website, bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News