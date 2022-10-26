Notification Settings

Popular road race returns to Bridgnorth this weekend

By Sue Austin

The Bridgnorth 10k run returns on Sundayafter being postponed because of the pandemic.

A volunteer gets part of the course ready

The Bridgnorth Running Club says it is looking forward to the event's much delayed seventh year after the great success of previous years.

"We're happy to be able to welcome everyone back to Bridgnorth for another challenging run around our wonderful town," a spokesperson said.

The race will start at 11am outside the town hall.

Described as an "undulating" 10 kilometre road route, the run weaves through the historic Shropshire market town of Bridgnorth.

Fully marshalled and sign posted, the race includes a souvenir t-shirt for all finishers.

The club says without its race sponsors, supporters and donors the event would not be possible.

The England Athletics affiliated running club based in Bridgnorth meets regularly throughout the week, offering a variety of events and training programmes.

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

