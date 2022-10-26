Misty, murky secrets of a mysterious swamp are inspiring a wetland restoration

The wetland area

The restoration plans for a ‘misty swamp’ and the land around it to recreate a pond for wetland wildlife are being helped from grant funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Shropshire Council rangers are asking young and old to send in pictures or short stories inspired by the mysterious swamp, which could then be carved into a bridge which forms part of the restoration work.

Ed Andrews, Shropshire Council’s country parks and heritage manager, said: “Hidden in the middle of the park is a ‘misty swamp’. It was once a pond thriving with wildlife, but then the water level suddenly dropped and the reeds slowly crept out, choking out the water.

“As part of the works supported by the Severn Trent Community Fund, we are planning on building a bridge across the water to take visitors across to the lonely far bank, where the birch trees whisper their secrets. On the bridge we would like to carve pictures or extracts from stories that give a glimpse into the mysteries that might surrounds this quiet corner of Shropshire, and that’s where we thought the competition would be a good idea.”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, added:-

“This is a brilliant idea to involve people in improving the environment and letting their imaginations run wild. It is exciting that the project is going ahead with funding from our partners at Severn Trent, but this competition means the work will be even more special and make it personal to Shropshire.

“The scene has been set, and it’s time for people to get creative and imagine what could be lurking in those swampy mists. They could be mythical creatures, monsters and mayhem, great inspiration for a Halloween theme holiday activity.”

The competition is open until 5pm on November 6 and entries, pictures or stories no longer than 500 words can be emailed to edward.andrews@shropshire.go.uk.