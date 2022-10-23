Shropshire gets off relatively lightly in round one of national weather battering – as round two looms

Flooding outside the Essar petrol station at The Mount

The Met Office has warned people not to be lulled into a false sense of security by the afternoon sunshine as more bands of heavy rain barrel across the country with a chance of them hitting Shropshire with very strong gusts, hail, frequent lightning and intense downpours.

A weather warning is in place until the early hours of Monday.

West Mercia Police advised drivers to "never try to drive through flood water" adding that just 30 cm of water is enough to float your car.

There was plenty of evidence of water and leaves on the roads after the first deluge. The Wellington slip road of the M54 was closed for about two hours by the national trunk route authorities. Drivers were warned to plan their journeys ahead before the crucial link route was re-opened at just after midday.

People driving further afield witnessed flooding off Junction 8 of the M6 merging onto the M5.

Flood off Junction 8 M6 merging onto M5. Long queues

The usual flooding hotspots were also hit again, including in The Mount, Shrewsbury, outside the Essar petrol station.

A huge lake formed almost across the road, with cars and lorries causing huge waves as they passed through.

Mike Wates, manager of the Essar petrol station said drainage had been a problem on the road for the last two or three years.

He called for action.

Mike Wates

"I don't know who is to blame but they need to fix it "

Mr Wates said their had been an incident a while ago when a driver lost control in the dark after hitting the deep standing water.

Shropshire's river system stood up well to the pressure.

Water levels have been low for some time following the prolonged drought-like conditions.

The river Severn through Shrewsbury was no-where near flooding and Natural Resources Wales reported no flooding alerts during the morning.