Young Wolverhampton businessman and TikTok star setting up used car business in Shropshire

Dinesh alongside two BMW M140I's.

Dinesh Rai, aged 23, will be taking his talents to Shropshire to sell used cars under the business name In-Line Performance.

The former BMW apprentice, who told how he once sold 36 used cars in one month, believes that his business is what is missing from the county.

"When I was working in Wolverhampton, a lot of my customers were from Shropshire and Bridgnorth, and still are," he said.

"They tell me that this is what Shropshire needs as there are barely any businesses like mine there."

His dealership will see mainly premium and German cars, with 'the occasional Land Rover Defender'.

Dinesh is no stranger to Bridgnorth, having attended Oldbury Wells School for a short time as a child. He said having his own car dealership was his dream ever since he started secondary school.

Since becoming a BMW apprentice at 18 years old, Dinesh has shared his journey to success with his 45,000 TikTok followers and fellow car enthusiasts, and is building a website to go on his Instagram page @in_lineperformance.

The young businessman says he is 'bringing the opportunity to Shropshire'.

"About 75 per cent of my customers are from Shropshire and I really get along with a lot of Shropshire people," he said.

Dinesh introduced his slogan, 'Bringing pure passion to Shropshire', with customer satisfaction at the forefront of his business.

"My goal is to make Bridgnorth have one of the best performance dealerships in the country," he added. "My experience allows me to deal with customers and provide them with a top quality experience."