Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Young Wolverhampton businessman and TikTok star setting up used car business in Shropshire

By Lauren HillBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A young car trader and TikTok star from Wolverhampton will be moving to Bridgnorth to set up shop.

Dinesh alongside two BMW M140I's.
Dinesh alongside two BMW M140I's.

Dinesh Rai, aged 23, will be taking his talents to Shropshire to sell used cars under the business name In-Line Performance.

The former BMW apprentice, who told how he once sold 36 used cars in one month, believes that his business is what is missing from the county.

"When I was working in Wolverhampton, a lot of my customers were from Shropshire and Bridgnorth, and still are," he said.

@thebeemerguy1 Got to Make sure my standards for my customers are high 🔥🤝 #cars #shropshire #bmw #bmwmotorsport #bmwlife #m140i #m140ishadowedition #m140iperformance #leicester #foryou #fyp #carsoftiktok #carstiktok ♬ original sound - THEB33MERGUY

"They tell me that this is what Shropshire needs as there are barely any businesses like mine there."

His dealership will see mainly premium and German cars, with 'the occasional Land Rover Defender'.

Dinesh is no stranger to Bridgnorth, having attended Oldbury Wells School for a short time as a child. He said having his own car dealership was his dream ever since he started secondary school.

@thebeemerguy1 Weekend with THEB33MERGUY Enjoy ! Thanks again for your support 🤝 #cars #EndlessJourney #carsoftiktok #foryoupage #fyp #motortrade #car #cartok #cartiktok #westmidlands #foryou #fyp #carscene ♬ original sound - THEB33MERGUY

Since becoming a BMW apprentice at 18 years old, Dinesh has shared his journey to success with his 45,000 TikTok followers and fellow car enthusiasts, and is building a website to go on his Instagram page @in_lineperformance.

The young businessman says he is 'bringing the opportunity to Shropshire'.

"About 75 per cent of my customers are from Shropshire and I really get along with a lot of Shropshire people," he said.

Dinesh introduced his slogan, 'Bringing pure passion to Shropshire', with customer satisfaction at the forefront of his business.

"My goal is to make Bridgnorth have one of the best performance dealerships in the country," he added. "My experience allows me to deal with customers and provide them with a top quality experience."

The dealership will be based on Faraday Drive, Bridgnorth, and available to visit on an appointment-only basis.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Business
Editor's Picks
Trending Topics
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News