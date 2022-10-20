MP pays tribute to former mayor and long-serving Bridgnorth councillor

Les Winwood

Nearly 200 people packed St John's RC Church in Bridgnorth on Tuesday to pay tribute to Les Winwood, with a wake held afterwards at Low Town Community Hall.

Councillor Winwood was the member for Bridgnorth West and Tasley and had served the town for 40 years.

Council colleagues, friends and family as well as representatives of Bridgnorth Tennis Club where he was a long-standing member, packed the church and the service was broadcast to the parish hall next door.

Mr Dunne could not attend as he was in Parliament but sent a tribute in which he paid tribute to some of Councillor Winwood's achievements in Bridgnorth

He said: "Not least he helped secure the footbridge from Castle Walk to Severn Valley Railway by helping to lead the campaign.

"We both marched through the streets of Bridgnorth at the head of 4,000 people who took to the streets to save the community hospital, and more recently he worked to ensure the livestock market would endure even if relocated.

"He represented the town on Bridgnorth District Council in 1983 on which he swiftly rose to become chairman, twice, when his sister Kathleen acted as his consort with a year’s break in between.

"In 2009 when Shropshire became a unitary authority, Les stepped up to represent the Bridgnorth West and Tasley Division on Shropshire Council – in total it was 39 years of continuous service to the people of Bridgnorth."