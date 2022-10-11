Number plate cameras trial for plan to close school streets to traffic

The policy has been brought in at one Shropshire primary school so far – Coleham in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council's Cabinet is expected to approve the 'School Streets' plan at its meeting next week – with six, as yet unnamed primary schools, expected to be part of the 18-month pilot.

Those schools would see the roads outside closed off to traffic for 45 minutes to an hour at drop-off and pick-up time.

Those parents flouting the rules could find themselves receiving a fine.

There would be some exceptions, with blue badge holders, school buses and taxis, given a waiver – along with temporary exemptions where pupils have injuries which affect their mobility.

The move is a significant step in the bid to make streets outside schools safer, and to encourage more parents and pupils to walk or cycle to school.

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury has been operating a 'School Streets' scheme since the pandemic, although the system relies on physical signs, rather than cameras.

Shropshire Council has said that using cameras to enforce the policy will mean it can potentially be introduced to more schools.

If the Cabinet approves the plan then consultations with the schools involved, and the surrounding residents will be carried out.

The trial would last for 18 months, with a review of its success then taking place, with the potential to expand it further.

In total more than 50 schools could benefit from the 'School Streets' initiative, according to the council.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for children and education, said: “School Streets have been rolled out across the UK for several years. We already have one at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury – implemented using Covid powers – and I look forward to adding more to the list, using this new legislation. By using cameras, a larger number of schools will be eligible for the scheme.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for active travel, said: “School Streets have proven to be successful in increasing active travel levels to school as well as creating safer environments outside the school gates.

“Where traffic is restricted on roads outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times during term-times, school streets make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school.

"This reduces children’s exposure to air pollution on part of their journey to school and from cars with idling engines outside the school gates.”

The council said that the scheme would be 100 per cent funded by Department for Transport grant funding, and is estimated to cost approximately £31,000 for schools with one camera and £62,000 for schools with two cameras.