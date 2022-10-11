Notification Settings

Full list of major road closures in Shropshire over the next week

By Mark Morris

There are seven road closures in and around Shropshire this week but you'll be pleased to know that all of them will only cause minor delays of around ten minutes or less.

Our list of road closures should help you plan your routes.
The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week, and five that will begin over the next seven days.

Shropshire Road Closures

A5 from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to nescliffe bypass, lane closures with switching for maintenance activities.

A5 from 8.30am October 5 to 6pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to Mile End roundabout, mobile lane closure for carriageway repairs.

A49 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling B5477 North of All Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

A483 from 9.30am October 10 to 3.30pm October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 from A495 to Welsh border, No carriageway incursion for utility works on behalf of STW.

A5 from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Felton Butler to Nesscliffe bypass, Lare closure leading to off network carriageway closure of Nessciffe / Wilcott road for works by local authority, diversion to A5 Wolfshead roundabout.

A49 from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Both directions Condover to Craven Arms, short stops utilising police rolling road blocks for signs - maintenance.

A458 from 7am to 7pm on October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 between, junction B4393 to junction B4387, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

*National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

