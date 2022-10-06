Over 1,000 men get vital tests at Bridgnorth prostate screening event

Photo: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

More than 1,000 men were screened at the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) event at the end of September, with 45 detected with a high level of PSA.

That means there is a high risk of prostate cancer. 54 men were also detected with above average levels, meaning they will need to be monitored on a regular basis.

The Bridgnorth Lions group held the first such event in 2009 and have carried out over 11,000 tests since then, with around 500 men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

As well as the PSA testing, additional tests were held, with 26 men flagged as having diabetes and 80 with high levels of cholesterol.

Martin Allen from the Lions said the event was a great success in identifying at an early stage men over 40 who may be at risk of prostate cancer, but 80 people booked in didn't turn up, with a number of them being in touch to say they will attend the follow up event. It has been arranged for Thursday, October 27 at The Shakespeare Inn.

Martin said: "There was a tremendous response to the testing evening, with 1,119 people tested and some of them seen as high risk or above average so they can get treatment - if they hadn't attended they may never have known so it shows what a vital service PSA testing provides.

"Other conditions around diabetes and high cholesterol were picked up from separate tests which were optional and event like these make it easy for men to get together, have a drink and get tested on the night instead of having to go about the process themselves."