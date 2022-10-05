Notification Settings

Ukraine group establish Bridgnorth base

By Paul Jenkins

A Telford based group which helps Ukrainian refugees when they arrive in the area as well as providing them with physical goods to set up homes has established a base in the south of the county.

Bridgnorth town centre
Bridgnorth town centre

Help Ukraine Telford will open their 'Pop Up and Drop' shop in High Street, Bridgnorth at 10am on Friday.

They have been looking for a suitable premises for three months and are moving into a former restaurant unit donated for free until the end of the year by the Apley Estate, where they use a former barn to store goods.

The group became a Community Interest Company (CIC) in June, after initially being set up just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine to send items over to the war-torn-country.

Their last load of items is being delivered today after the vans set off from Telford last night.

Lynn Cooper from the group said they were delighted to be able to open a new base in Bridgnorth which offered more storage space for them and an extra drop off point for the public, particularly those who live in Bridgnorth and the surrounding areas.

She said: "It has been a lot of work to get it ready but that's fine - we now have a shop unit in the centre of Bridgnorth which is rent free for the rest of the year and we can go from there.

"It is a big boost for us and I can only thank the Apley Estates for working with us and their generosity both now and over the last six months."

The group particularly needs ongoing donations of dried and tinned food, bottled water, nappies, wipes, formula baby food, toiletries especially sanitary products, water purification tablets and medical supplies.

They can be dropped off at The Plough in Wellington, Pirates and Princesses on Halesfield 17 in Telford and, from Friday, 77 High Street Bridgnorth.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

