Meet the 'knights' who were 'galloping' around Bridgnorth at the weekend

By Sue SmithBridgnorthBridgnorth entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

It was a case of gird your loins as Knights of the Round Table went galloping around Bridgnorth to publicise Spamalot, the latest production set to be staged at the Theatre On The Steps.

Knights from Monty Python seem in Bridgnorth
Knights from Monty Python seem in Bridgnorth

Tom Jeavons, who plays Dennis Galahad in the amateur company's production, was followed around the town by peasant Patsy, played by George Cole, who played coconuts to produce the sound of a galloping horse.

They will be among the 15 people on stage during the production of the musical comedy which was adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The film and musical are an irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend.

Performances will be staged at the theatre from October 13-15 and October 20-22.

Knights from Spamalot seen in Bridgnorth

Tom said: "We went around the town and castle to publicise the show and had a lot of fun.

"It is a fun production and director Ben Hollas also went with us around the town dressed as an historian and handing out leaflets.

"The musical features the music of John Du Prez and lyrics by Eric Idle and was adapted from the 1975 film.

"Tickets costing £14 for balcony seats and £15 for the stalls are available online or from the box office by calling 01746 766477."

