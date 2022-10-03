Bridgnorth walkers step out to raise funds

Bridgnorth Steps Walk

The annual Bridgnorth Steps Walk took place on Sunday. Organised by Bridgnorth Rotary Club, the day has traditionally raised hundreds of pounds for good causes, with each walker paying £10 to enter and being able to raise money for their own charity.

The walk is around the older parts of Bridgnorth, using 10 different sets of steps to progress from High Town to Low Town including Friars Loade, Granary, Bank, St Leonards, Stoneway, St Marys, Library, SevenSixes, Cannon and Ebenezer. It takes about two hours to complete.