Over-65s can get their Covid booster

The vaccination programme is under way in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with more than 18,000 autumn boosters delivered so far and 9,000 booked for the week ahead.

Now residents are being asked to book their booster via the National Booking Service or by calling NHS 119 to ensure the best protection against coronavirus through the winter months.

The NHS Covid vaccine service is also now offering appointments to carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk from the virus due to a health condition, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Winter is always a challenging time in the NHS, and this year we’re likely to have a resurgence in both Covid and flu .

"So it’s more important than ever to make sure you and your loved ones have the best protection from serious illness, and get up to date with your C-19 vaccinations as well as your annual flu jab.

"If you are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine whether it is your first, second or autumn booster I urge you to come forward as soon as possible and top up your immunity.

"This will help protect yourself and those most vulnerable to COVID-19 ahead of winter helping us to continue to live with the virus.

"We are delighted that our vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has got off to a good start with thousands already having received their vaccination and with lots more people booked in to receive their vaccination in the coming weeks.”

There are more than 30 sites available across the county offering Covid boosters – mainly community pharmacists and GP premises as well as a few bigger centres such as the vaccination centre at The Robert Jones Agnus Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.