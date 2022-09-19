Notification Settings

Men urged to get tested in Bridgnorth

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

An annual prostate cancer screening event in Bridgnorth which has seen hundreds of men tested is taking place again on Thursday.

Bridgnorth town centre
The PSA (Porstate-Specific-Antigen) event - organised by the Bridgnorth Lions - returned in 2021 for the first time since the pandemic and operated a new booking system to stop people having to queue.

It returned in 2021 for the first time since the pandemic and included men 40 plus rather than just 50 plus after an increase in the number of cases amongst 40-50 year olds.

The Lions club launched its annual event in 2009 and has carried out over 10,000 tests since then – with approximately 500 men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Martin Allen from the club said: "This could literally be a life-or-death event for some. Prostate cancer kills 13,000 men in the UK every year – but if caught early, the disease is potentially curable. "But its symptoms can often be difficult to recognise."

He said they were grateful for donations from Nock Deighton Agricultural and Bridgnorth Livestock market which enable the costs to be kept at a minimum.

The screening sessions take place on Thursday at the Castle Hall, Westcastle Street, Bridgnorth with pre-events being held at the Old Castle Pub tonight from 6-9pm and Bridgnorth Library on Thursday from 9am-4pm - pre-booking is essential at www.bnlc.mypsatests.org.uk,

