First ever Green Festival on way to Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth's Castle Gardens

Organised by Sustainable Bridgnorth, area charities and not for profit organisation will be involved in the event which will see a mix of stalls and fun activities for families in the Castle Gardens as well as live music.

Opened by Lara Neal, who started up the Tree Town project accompanied by the Mayor, Councillor Karen Sawbridge, it will run from 11am to 4pm. The winners of Bridgnorth's Green Art event will also be announced at the festival.

Sustainable Bridgnorth support, and lead campaigns to help the district become a sustainable, low carbon community

Successes have ranged from popular conferences sharing information about environmental issues and the climate crisis to the well-known ‘Prevent Pointless Plastic’ campaign to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

Kath Norgrove from Sustainable Bridgnorth said: "We have had lots of interest from different groups and organisations keen to be involved in the town's first ever green festival.

The Castle Gardens will be a lovely venue to hold the event and we encourage anyone, whether a resident or visitor to the town, to pop along and have a look. Entry to the event is free."

The group said the aim is for it to become a regular event as they look to help raise awareness for a more sustainable society.