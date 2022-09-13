Notification Settings

Severn Valley Railway paints nameplates black on 70 Elizabeth II steam locomotive as 'mark of respect' to the Queen

By Paul Jenkins
Bridgnorth
Published:

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) is painting the nameplates of its purple locomotive, No. 70 ‘Elizabeth II’ black, as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

No 70 Elizabeth II
Earlier this year, the railway painted the locomotive purple and renamed it to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The name, ‘Elizabeth II’ was chosen by a public ballot in which thousands of people voted.

Helen Smith, the SVR's managing director, said: “Over the past months, this locomotive has brought so much joy and pleasure to people in its unique livery.”

“Painting it in the official Jubilee colour, and re-naming it was our way of celebrating the 70-year reign of The late Queen.

"When we heard the sad news last week that she had died, some of our volunteers put forward the idea of changing the nameplates to black.

“This feels like a very fitting and appropriate way for us, as a heritage railway, to pay our respects.”

The purple locomotive will be in service at the SVR’s Autumn Steam Gala later this week, running from Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th September. It will also carry a wreath and black flags.

The SVR has placed books of condolence at its Kidderminster and Bridgnorth stations, as well as at The Engine House, Highley.

