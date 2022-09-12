Notification Settings

Food bank benefits from generosity of auto fans in Bridgnorth

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

The stars were the cars - and bikes - in Bridgnorth at an event that raised funds and gave donations to the town's food bank.

LAST PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/09/22 Coming face to face with The Stig, Italian Automoto Club director Jeremy Dutton, during the Italian Automoto Festival, at Bridgnorth..

Members of the Italian AutoMoto Club turned the high street into a real playground for petrol-heads and bike fans, with well over 125 cars and 150 scooters on display from Alfa Romeos to Ducatis' and everything in between.

Everybody who displayed a vehicle, whether club members or not, also gave items to Bridgnorth Food Bank and , with one car enthusiast bringing 96 bottles of fruit juice and others bringing tins, cereals and packets which were displayed at the entrance to the motor show, at Whitburn Street. TV's The Stig from Top Gear turned up to present the items to food bank organiser Liz Bird.

Many cash donations were made as well and event organiser David Morris from Shrewsbury - who displayed one of his own super cars - said they were delighted with the numbers that turned out to display their vehicles, and to look around, and were delighted to be able to help the food bank out at the same time.

He said: "You don't have to be a member of the club to display a vehicle here but you do need to register so we know how many people and vehicles will be here and we had a bumper number, including many from a good distance away such as North Wales.

"The most expensive vehicle on display was a Lamborghini Aventador valued at £450,000 so that gives you some idea of the quality of the cars on display.

"Everyone was very generous with items for the food banks and cash donations - it hasn't been counted yet but I know it is a good amount and I'm glad we can put something back into Bridgnorth as this has proved such a popular annual event over the last few years."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

