Church couple say farewell to flock

Reverend Prependary Simon Cawdell has been based at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth and has fronted the teams ministry but is leaving along with his minster wife Sarah to work in northern Uganda .
A planned fair well service for the pair at St Mary's had to be hastily changed with the passing of the Queen as Operation London Bridge was put in place for churches across the nation.
It meant musical arrangements, readings and prayers had to be changed to an already planned service for when the Queen passed on.
But Mr Cawdell said it was just wonderful to see such a turnout of parishoners, friends and those from his 12 years at the parish of Claverley and Tuck Hill who also came to wave him farewell as he and Sarah said goodbye. They will now spend three months of intensive training at Oxford for their mission to Uganda, where they will be based in Gulu.
He said: "Nobody could have foreseen the Queen passing just a few days before Sarah and I were to say our farewells but it showed the professionalism of everyone including John Turnock the musical director at St Mary's who had to change things around pretty quickly. "It was a sad occasion obviously with what had happened but also a celebration of our work in the ministry and a last chance to see so many friends we have made since we have been here. "I will remember them for their warm fellowship, kindness and sense of community that we have both felt throughout our time in Bridgnorth and Morville and before it Claverley and Tuck Hill