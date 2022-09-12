Church couple say farewell to flock

Simon Cawdell who is leaving Bridgnorth and Morville

Reverend Prependary Simon Cawdell has been based at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth and has fronted the teams ministry but is leaving along with his minster wife Sarah to work in northern Uganda .

A planned fair well service for the pair at St Mary's had to be hastily changed with the passing of the Queen as Operation London Bridge was put in place for churches across the nation.

It meant musical arrangements, readings and prayers had to be changed to an already planned service for when the Queen passed on.

But Mr Cawdell said it was just wonderful to see such a turnout of parishoners, friends and those from his 12 years at the parish of Claverley and Tuck Hill who also came to wave him farewell as he and Sarah said goodbye. They will now spend three months of intensive training at Oxford for their mission to Uganda, where they will be based in Gulu.