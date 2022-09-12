Notification Settings

Cheers Ma'am - Bridgnorth drinkers raise a glass to the Queen

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Beer lovers in Bridgnorth enjoyed the town's annual Severn Valley Railway festival - the first one in three years.

LAST PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/09/22 Enjoying the Bridgnorth Beer Festival, at Severn Valley, Bridgnorth, Jim Moorhouse, of Bilston..

Doubts had been expressed over whether this one - which featured over 50 beers, ciders and perries - would go ahead after the Queen's death on the Thursday.

But as the bells rang out in Bridgnorth for her on Friday lunchtime, festival manager Alan Thwaites raised a glass and called for a minutes silence in her memory, with a celebration of the new King following on the Saturday.

The event proved so popular that by 6pm on the Saturday everything was sold out and one of the organisers Alison Nicholls from Bridgnorth CAMRA said the event was a great success.

She said: "The proof of how popular it was showed in the fact everything was sold by early Saturday evening - there was a steady flow of people from when it started. "We hadn't been able to hold the festival in the last two years so there was definitely an appetite for it, the weather was good and people came out in quantity."

She also thanked members of Wyre Forest CAMRA branch who made a trip on the Severn Valley Railway to come and staff the event for four hours on the Saturday afternoon.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

