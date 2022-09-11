'Respectful atmosphere' as Ludlow Food Festival showcases best of food and drink

Ludlow Food Festival Murf @ The Beefy Boys talking on The Fire Stage.

The Ludlow Food Festival celebrated its 28th year in the town, cementing its reputation as the oldest in the UK.

Meaenwhile in Bridgnorth the Severn Valley Railway held its Beer Festival, with visitors raising their glasses to toast the life of the Queen and welcome Charles to the throne.

There was also a book of condolence at the station for people to sign during the three-day event.

In Ludlow Castle the food festival organisers held a minute's silence and also opened a book of condolence, saying hundreds were eager to sign it and share their memories of the late Queen.

Ludlow Food Festival went ahead as planned this weekend

Event manager, Hannah James, said it was lovely to read the comments.

"When we opened on Friday morning we were unsure how many people would come to the festival in view of the sad events," she said.

"But while there has been a very respectful air we have had a very, very good weekend.

"It is too early to know how many visitors we have had but we have been very busy throughout the event."

Chef Mike Keen at Ludlow Food Festival

Those visiting the festival travelled from near and far.

"We always have lots of local people visit us and a huge number coming from places within a two hour drive. But we welcome people from across the UK and even further afield."

Hannah said one American couple on holiday in the area decided to visit - and ended up volunteering for the whole weekend.

"They were absolutely lovely and were thrilled to be spending the weekend in an English castle," she said.

Although the festival is entirely within the walls of the castle organisers encourage visitors to support the local, independent shops and have a town trail taking them around the centre and the market.

"We hope that we help the local economy by bringing people to Ludlow. I am sure many taken by the town, return to spend more time here."

The festival, Hannah said, retains its original ethos of having great quality food and drink stands and lots of food and cookery demonstrations across the three days.

"We have stallholders return after year after year, but we also welcome new traders, bringing something fresh for visitors."

Enjoying the Bridgnorth Beer Festival at the Severn Valley Railway were Gary Evans, and Penny Evans, both of Bewdley

The Severn Valley Railway joined forces with the Bridgnorth Campaign for Real Ale group for its annual three day Beer Festival.