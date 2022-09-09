Notification Settings

Historic engine returns to its former glory.

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

It's been a big week for the Severn Valley Railway which saw the re-launch on Friday of GWR No.4930 'Hagley Hall' back to the picturesque line.

Picture by Anthony Carwithen
The SVR’s flagship locomotive hauled its first passenger service for 36 years, after an overhaul that cost £1.4 million.

It comes two days after the locomotive shed at Bridgnorth station re-opened following a £475,000 overhaul .https://www.shropshirestar.com/entertainment/attractions/2022/09/08/severn-valley-railway-celebrates-475000-refurb-of-its-loco-shed/

Around 250 people gathered for the ceremony of the dedication of Hagley Hall on the concourse of Kidderminster Town station, with a minute’s silence to honour Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday.

One of the guests of honour was Columb Howell, an original SVR pioneer, who helped save the railway in the 1960s. Almost 50 years ago he was one of a small team that rescued the rusting locomotive from a scrapyard in Barry, Wales.

After restoration, the locomotive returned to passenger working in 1979.

It cemented its role as the SVR’s flagship engine in 1984, when it hauled the first passenger service on the day that Kidderminster Town station was opened. Unfortunately it had to be withdrawn from traffic just two years later, after several of its boiler stays had failed, necessitating a major overhaul.

That overhaul had to wait another 27 years to begin, during which time 4930 was on static display at various locations. It entered the workshops at Bridgnorth in 2013 for work to begin in earnest.

At the ceremony, the nameplates were unveiled for the first time in front of invited guests, including SVR volunteers and staff who had worked tirelessly on the engine throughout the long years, others who had dedicated themselves to helping to raise funds for the project, and those who had made significant donations.

The project also benefitted from a significant National Lottery Heritage Fund grant in 2014.

It made two inaugural return trips to Bridgnorth and will next appear at the railway’s Autumn Steam Gala, which takes place from next Thursday, until Saturday.

Mike Ball told the gathered crowd the overhaul of Hagley Hall had been truly the stuff of dreams.

He said: “Many people here today shared that dream. They had a vision and the grit to carry on with a project they cared passionately about. It’s thanks to them that we’re here today, to celebrate 4930’s return to steam.”

