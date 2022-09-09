Bridngorth motor-fest to go ahead as planned

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..

In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth, a number of events around Shropshire have been cancelled and David Morris, the festival organiser, said he had been fielding e-mails querying whether it will go ahead.

He said: "It is a difficult one but this has been organised well in advance and events like the Ludlow Food Festival are still happening this weekend and they have decided to proceed, like us, with a heavy heart

"Shrewsbury's 'Proms in the Park' is also proceeding, as a tribute to the late Queen.

"The Royal Family have always been a family of action and a big supporter of community gatherings of all sorts. I feel sure Her Majesty would not have wanted us to cancel an event which is raising money for the local food bank and the Air Ambulance."

The event will feature members of the Italian Auto-Moto club bringing cars and bikes to Bridgnorth town centre, from Ferraris and Lamborghinis to Alfa Romeos and Ducati bikes, with all entrants asked to bring along an item to donate to the food bank.

It is hoped the BBCs Stig, made famous on Top Gear, will present all donations received to Liz Bird from the food bank.

The show will officially be open from 9am on Sunday morning.