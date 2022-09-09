Notification Settings

Bridgnorth mourns the Queen

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorth

The Mayor of Bridgnorth has expressed her sadness on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..
Bridgnorth Town Council leader Karen Sawbridge said:“On behalf of the councillors, employees and residents of Bridgnorth, I wish to express the great sadness felt here on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has been an iconic and inspirational Monarch for more than 70 years.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal family. We are making arrangements to help people express their condolences and thoughts at this very sad time.”

In Bridgnorth, books of condolence are available from 1pm at College House, St Leonards Close; St Marys Church, East Castle Street; Bridgnorth Library, Listley Street and The Parlors Hall Hotel, Mill Street. They will remain in place until the day after the funeral.

Flowers may be laid by the War Memorial in Castle Grounds, West Castle Street, and will remain there until the day after the funeral, when all flowers will be removed.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

