Christmas will go-ahead in Bridgnorth despite festive market blow, say councillors

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Bridgnorth Town Councillors have assured people in the town Christmas will go ahead this year after announcing details of their lights switch on event.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..
It comes after news that the Bridgnorth Christmas Market, held independently of the town council, won't be held.

Orgnisers of the Christmas market held last year Bridgnorth Events recently announced they had ceased trading.

But at a meeting of Bridgnorth Town Council on Tuesday, Councillor Rachel Connolly, who helps organise the Christmas lights switch on said it would be back 'bigger and better than ever.'

She said: "The Christmas market was rund independently of the lights switch on and we understand it won't be going ahead this year but there will be plenty of festive fun in Bridgnorth and the lights switch on will be back."

The event, on Friday Novenber 25, will feature live music, stilt walkers, Father Christmas and more, with further details to be released closer to the time.

For details on booking a stall, e-mail emily.overton@bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01746 762231

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

