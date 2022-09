Shropshire's most expensive streets revealed, with prices reaching four times the UK average

Ludlow - Broad Street

A recently-published report by company Varbes, has declared the most expensive places to live in Shropshire – detailing the streets with the highest property prices and square footage.

House prices in Shropshire average £275,000, but more than 100 properties have sold for more than one million pounds since 1995.

Kingsland Road in Shrewsbury was declared the wealthiest street in Shropshire, with an average property estimated to be worth £1,181,000 – more than four times the £286,000 national average house price.

The average Shropshire home increased in value last year by £28,000, whilst nationally, the average home added £21,000 in value.

See the top five most expensive streets for different areas in Shropshire here:

Shrewsbury

Kingsland Road, SY3 – Average value: £1,181,000, Average size: 2,859 sq ft

The Limes, SY3 – Average value: £974,000. Average size: 2,040 sq ft

Condover Park – Condover, SY5 Average value: £960,000. Average size: 3,230 sq ft

Mayfield Gardens – SY2 Average value: £922,000. Average size: 2,561 sq ft

Ridgebourne Road – SY3 Average value: £892,000. Average size: 2,265 sq ft

Bridgnorth

The Moat House, Eardington, WV16 – Average value: £801,000. Average size: 2,139 sq ft

Ludlow Gate, WV16 – Average value: £707,000. Average size: 2,515 sq ft

Underton, WV16– Average value: £704,000. Average size: 1,883 sq ft

Lower Netchwood, Monkhopton, WV16 – Average value: £695,000. Average size: 1,169 sq ft

Littlegain, Hilton, WV15– Average value: £689,000. Average size: 1,795 sq ft

Ludlow

Broad Street, SY8 – Average value: £730,000. Average size: 1,891 sq ft

Starstile Meadow, SY8– Average value: £716,000. Average size: 2,256 sq ft

Burway Lane, SY8 – Average value: £697,000. Average size: 2,009 sq ft

Linney, SY8 – Average value: £682,000. Average size: 1,746 sq ft

Lower Mill Street, SY8– Average value: £662,000. Average size: 2,598 sq ft

Market Drayton

Sydnall Lane, Woodseaves, TF9– Average value: £713,000. Average size: 2,212 sq ft

School Fields, Hinstock, TF9– Average value: £663,000. Average size: 2,524 sq ft

Hatton Road, Hinstock, TF9– Average value: £636,000. Average size: 1,724 sq ft

Kenstone, Hodnet, TF9– Average value: £633,000. Average size: 1,923 sq ft

Dodecote Drive, Childs Ercall, TF9– Average value: £614,000. Average size: 1,392 sq ft

Telford

Highgrove Meadows, Priorslee, TF2 –Average value: £543,000. Average size: 1,797 sq ft

Lords Drive, St Georges, TF2– Average value: £527,000. Average size: 1,831 sq ft

Pembroke Drive, Wellington, TF1– Average value: £459,000. Average size: 1,379 sq ft

Spinners Court, TF5– Average value: £437,000. Average size: 1,295 sq ft

Oval Close, St Georges, TF2 – Average value: £414,000. Average size: 1,516 sq ft

Oswestry

Felton Park, West Felton, SY11 – Average value: £757,000. Average size: 3,180 sq ft

Shaw Park, SY11– Average value: £746,000. Average size: 3,043 sq ft

Morda Close, SY11– Average value: £618,000. Average size: 2,003 sq ft

Broomhall Lane, SY10– Average value: £614,000. Average size: 2,305 sq ft