Bridgnorth shopping scheme proves a boost for local traders

Love Bridgnorth has secured funding from Shropshire County Council to continue the ‘ShopAppy’ website.

Bridgnorth became the first town in the county to benefit from the scheme encouraging more people to shop locally.

“ShopAppy is aimed at bringing local traders and customers together and it has been incredibly successful so far, with 56 retailers showcasing 960 products,” said Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, a campaign which promotes the town and organises campaigns to boost footfall.

“The ShopAppy website is a ‘shop and support’ local platform which is currently operating in about 100 towns throughout the UK and is giving a big boost to Bridgnorth,” she explained.

“It makes it easy for people to browse, book and buy from their local businesses at their convenience and its mission isn't to create more online customers but to create a community of local shoppers who can opt to buy locally in the way they choose.

“Our high streets are under threat as spending is quickly moving online – which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Now £1 in every £3 is spent online with retailers like Amazon, and people have got used to the convenience of shopping this way – however most people would still prefer to support their local shops. So this is a brilliant way for Bridgnorth retailers to buck the national trend.

“ShopAppy provides this opportunity by providing people with products and services from our lovely local shops and businesses all on one platform with one checkout and coordinated local delivery or click and collect – it’s a one-stop-local-online-store.