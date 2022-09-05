Full list of all the major Shropshire A-roads and motorway routes closed this week

You can use the below full list to plan your journeys.

While none of the closures on A-roads and motorway routes are expected to cause serious problems, two of them will probably lead to moderate delays – with motorists facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The full list of closures on the National Highways network in the county is below. Two are already in place and ongoing but the rest are new:

SHROPSHIRE

• A483, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 south of Pant, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Air Band.

• A5, from 9pm August 15 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to nescliffe bypass, lane closures with switching for maintenance activities.

• A5, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Wolfshead Roundabout to Felton Butler Roundabout including Nescliffe services entry and exit slips closed with closures on wolfshead roundabout, A5 westbound, Felton butler to Wolfshead lane closures including closures on the Felton Butler roundabout and a total closure of the Layby, for Horticulture cutting and planting.

• A41, from 9pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 eastbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closure with carriageway and slip road closures for emergency resurfacing works.

• A458, from 9pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 westbound, Stoney Stretton jct, lane closure with temporary traffic signals for emergency resurfacing works.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling, junction B5477 North of All Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions A5/B5069 and A483/B4579, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 end of dualling, junction B5477 north of all stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 9.30am to 4pm on September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions A5/A488 Roundabout to A5/A5112 Hereford Road Roundabout, diversion for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of Dualling to B5477 North of All stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

• A49, from 8am September 14 to 6pm September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Knowlegate to Clee hill road, diversion route for off network closure.

• A41, from 9pm September 19 to 5.30am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions jct one to jct seven, lane closures with closure of entry and exit slip roads for grass cutting/visability cuts.

TELFORD AND WREKIN

• M54, from 9.30am September 11 to 3pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound and westbound, jct six roundabout and exit and entry slip lane closures, lane closures with switching for vegetation works.