Motorcycles on display at Border Bike Show

A previous bike show

Since it started in 1987, the event has raised over £100,000 for the School PTA and a number of local and national charities. This year the chosen charity is the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The show will be open between 10 am – 4.30 pm and there will be on site catering by the PTA including its popular, 'All Day Breakfast'.

Steve Todd from the bike show said: "As usual, there will be exhibits from a variety of years and countries including a rare 1933 13hp Swedish Husqvarna side valve which has only had three owners from new. There will als be an early viewing of the brand new BSA Gold Star. There will also be an autojumble."

"Admission is £5 which has been unchanged for some years and must be considered great value for money, little more than the cost of a pint of beer," Mr Todd said.