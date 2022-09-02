Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorcycles on display at Border Bike Show

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

The long established Borders Classic Bike Show returns to Lacon Childe School, Cleobury Mortimer on September 11.

A previous bike show
A previous bike show

Since it started in 1987, the event has raised over £100,000 for the School PTA and a number of local and national charities. This year the chosen charity is the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The show will be open between 10 am – 4.30 pm and there will be on site catering by the PTA including its popular, 'All Day Breakfast'.

Steve Todd from the bike show said: "As usual, there will be exhibits from a variety of years and countries including a rare 1933 13hp Swedish Husqvarna side valve which has only had three owners from new. There will als be an early viewing of the brand new BSA Gold Star. There will also be an autojumble."

"Admission is £5 which has been unchanged for some years and must be considered great value for money, little more than the cost of a pint of beer," Mr Todd said.

For further information check out the website at bordersbikeshow.com.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News