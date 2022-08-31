Father and son named as victims of Shropshire border Bank Holiday crash

Phil and Jake Taylor

Phil and Jake Taylor shared a passion for motorsports but died after the Ford Fiesta they were in crashed around 4.10pm on the B4176 near Upper Aston, close to Claverley.

Paramedics battled to save both men but they were pronounced dead a short while later.

Another car, a white Skoda Karoq, was damaged in the incident and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Social media has been flooded with emotional tributes to the Wolverhampton pair, aged 60 and 28, and a fundraising page has raised nearly £2,000 in 24 hours.

The GoFundMe page is called 'Rest in Peace - Phil and Jake Taylor'.

Fiona Stebbing, who set up the fundraising page, said: "We are raising funds to help the family of Phil and Jake with this tragic and sudden loss.

"Phil was a loving husband, dad, grandad, brother and friend. Jake, was an adored son, uncle and friend to many.

"They were a father and son with an unbreakable bond - deepened further by their love of all things Ford. Their loss has left a huge hole in the hearts of many."

She added: "There are no words to describe the pain and we want to help in any way we can. Please support us in giving Phil and Jake the send off they truly deserve."

Among those donating, Timothy Turner said: "My thoughts go to your family. You will both be greatly missed."

Phil worked at Highfield Haulage in Bilston and loved motorbikes, and passed his passion onto to son Jake who enjoyed both bikes and cars.

Phil's daughter and Jake's sister, Cassie, described Monday as "the worst day imaginable" and praised the pair for being the best "dad, granddad, brother and uncle" possible.

Jake's barber, Matt Wilson, from Raymond's Barbers in Bradmore, posted an emotional tribute to Phil on Facebook.

He said: "Yesterday we heard about the tragic passing of a life-long customer and his father.

"Conversations between myself and Jake was always about cars which surprisingly I knew nothing about.

"We love every one of you guys that takes a seat in our chair. So this feels like losing a member of our own family. Any penny or pound will help the family affected from dreadful news.

"Jake was truly a honour to of had you as a customer and friend. May you and your dad rest easy."