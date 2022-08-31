Calf in ditch and horse in septic tank as curious animals get into bother in Shropshire

A calf was rescued after getting stuck in a ditch

Firefighters were called to The Smithies at Linley Brook, Bridgnorth shortly before 8am today to rescue the calf after it became trapped.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 7.44am on Wednesday, August 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Bridgnorth. One calf rescued from ditch by clearing undergrowth to create a safe path to escape, now safely back in the field

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Then, crews were sent to rescue a horse from a septic tank.