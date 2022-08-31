Calf in ditch and horse in septic tank as curious animals get into bother in Shropshire

Firefighters were called to The Smithies at Linley Brook, Bridgnorth shortly before 8am today to rescue the calf after it became trapped.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 7.44am on Wednesday, August 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Bridgnorth. One calf rescued from ditch by clearing undergrowth to create a safe path to escape, now safely back in the field
"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."
Then, crews were sent to rescue a horse from a septic tank.
Station manager Craig Jackson said: "Bridgnorth Fire Station and the animal rescue team from Wellington have just rescued a calf from a ditch. Luckily she moooved with ease and is ok. The team are now on route to a horse in a septic tank."