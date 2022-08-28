Notification Settings

Mr Blue Sky continues for the Bank Holiday and the rest of the week

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

Bank Holiday blues skies beckon for Shropshire on Monday.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/08/2022 - Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2022 -Saturday Day 2. In Picture: Della Mae performing on The Turtle Doves Stage.
While forecasters say it won't be wall-to-wall sunshine, there will be plenty of sunny spells between the clouds across the county and into Mid Wales.

And there certainly won't be any rain - not good news for gardeners and growers.

In fact there seems to be no rain on the horizon for the rest of the week.

The good weather will be a blessing for events taking place on Monday, including Shrewsbury's steam rally, the town's folk festival and a host of other, smaller events such as Ellesmere's mere mile swim for Shropshire's Orthopaedic Hospital.

Emergency services are reminding people not to use portable BBQs when out and about and respect the open water when enjoying the last bank holiday of the summer.

The remainder of the week has more sunny weather forecast for the last week of the summer holidays before children return to the classrooms the following week.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

