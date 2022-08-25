Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dog lovers swoon over Shropshire region's newest wet nosed recruit

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

It's often said that police officers get younger every year and that is certainly the case for one new young recruit to the crime fighting ranks of West Mercia.

Picture: @CCPippaMills
Picture: @CCPippaMills

Not all of them though have such wet noses and cute faces.

Trainee Police Dog Vos has recently joined the force which covers Shropshire. He's already proven to have star quality and posed with a police helmet on the desk of Chief Constable Pippa Mills.

He's also had scores of internet users swooning, with admirers responding to his cuteness.

West Mercia Police Dogs tweeted: "This is TPD VOS, he’s a beauty of a Dutch Herder, and I am sure you’ll agree, he is one good looking Pup!"

TPD Vos has also met Jon Pryce, the chief fire officer at Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Mr Pryce tweeted: "I also met him on the front lawn this morning, yep I got all soppy!

"Very cute little fella, and his handler was an absolute gentleman tolerating my 15 minutes of chatting about dogs! Hope he gets a better night's sleep tonight!!"

After a couple of years the criminal fraternity of West Mercia might not be so keen on meeting a fully trained PD Vos.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News