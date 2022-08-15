Notification Settings

Charity fundraiser to trek 20 miles across Shropshire for good causes

By Paul Jenkins

An intrepid fundraiser approaching his 80th birthday has chosen Shropshire as the site of the first of many long charity walks.

Bridgnorth town centre
Bridgnorth town centre

Alan Jones-Bratt is trying to raise £80,000 for various charities with long distance walks, bowls and golf challenges.

He will walk from Bridgnorth to Ironbridge and back on September 4 following the route of the old railway tracks, then will do similar 20-mile walks in Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire on consecutive days.

The money raised by his 'AJB 80x80' challenge will be equally divided between the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), Diabetes UK, Prostate Cancer UK, and the Alzheimer's Society.

He will also take part in bowls challenges at Bromsgrove, Stourport and Malvern Hills and charity golf games at Ombersley and Bewdley Pines.

Previously, Alan created and organised the Cannock People's Marathon in 1983 together with The Chase Grand Prix series for four years. and ran the West Bromwich Albion Supporters' Golf Society which raised more than £32,000 for charities.

For full details on the challenges and to sponsor Alan, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alan-jones-bratt.

