Italian vehicle celebration to return to Bridgnorth

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 05/09/2021 All things Itallian at the Bridgnorth Auto moto festival. Pictured, The Stig on guard..

The Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival will be taking place on Sunday, September 11.

The announcement comes after organisers said that Shropshire council's highways department provided clearance for the event, which takes place in the centre of the town.

This year, all entrants are being asked to bring along an item of food, and at the end of the afternoon, BBC's Stig, made famous on Top Gear, will formally present all of the donations received to the Bridgnorth food bank.

David Morris, from the Italian Auto-Moto Club, said; "Getting the necessary clearances to run this year's event have taken a little longer this year, but I am happy that we got there in the end.

"We already have Ferraris and Lamborghinis lined up for the day, and there is sure to be an amazing showing of Abarths; Fiats; Alfa Romeos and Lancias.

"On the motorcycle side of the Italian world, we anticipate many Ducatis, a few Moto Morinis and some Aprilias, MV Agustas and Moto Guzzis.

"Local scooter enthusiasts never tend to let us down and the colourful convoys of Lambrettas and Vespas arriving into the town always turnout to be one of the main highlights of the day."

The club's marshals will be on site from 7.30am onwards, with the show is officially open from 9am.