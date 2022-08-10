Bridgnorth pub celebrates five-out-of-five hygiene rating

The Jewel of the Severn. Photo: Google

Wetherspoons pub Jewel of the Severn, on High Street was given a five-star rating by the council's inspectors.

The scheme aims to highlight standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and nightclubs across the county.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same, criteria namely hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Richard Peters, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.