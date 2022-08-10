Bridgnorth pub celebrates five-out-of-five hygiene rating

Wetherspoons pub Jewel of the Severn, on High Street was given a five-star rating by the council's inspectors.
The scheme aims to highlight standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and nightclubs across the county.
Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same, criteria namely hygiene, structural and confidence in management.
The pub’s manager, Richard Peters, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.
“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.
“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”