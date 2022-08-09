Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Long-serving councillor who was strong independent voice for village dies

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A long-serving former Shropshire councillor has died.

Dave Tremellen
Dave Tremellen

Dave Tremellen, who was a strong advocate for the Highley area, near Bridgnorth, died aged 78.

Mr Tremellen was on Shropshire Council for nine years, and was an independent councillor for the majority of his time. He resigned from his seat in May.

He served on several committees, and was also on Highley Parish Council.

A funeral notice from Perry and Phillips confirmed Mr Tremellen died peacefully on July 25, was a devoted husband to Pauline, dear dad of Lawson and Mike, and will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

Mr Tremellen was a strong voice for Highley residents and was still updating his blog, with his opinions on local issues, as recently as a month ago.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News