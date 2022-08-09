Long-serving councillor who was strong independent voice for village dies

Dave Tremellen

Dave Tremellen, who was a strong advocate for the Highley area, near Bridgnorth, died aged 78.

Mr Tremellen was on Shropshire Council for nine years, and was an independent councillor for the majority of his time. He resigned from his seat in May.

He served on several committees, and was also on Highley Parish Council.

A funeral notice from Perry and Phillips confirmed Mr Tremellen died peacefully on July 25, was a devoted husband to Pauline, dear dad of Lawson and Mike, and will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.