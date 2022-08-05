Rugby match to be held in memory of Shropshire hit and run victim

Will Rogers

Will Rogers, aged 26, died on April 30 when he was hit by a vehicle on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.

The agricultural contractor was a keen rugby player until he had to give up due to a serious injury. He made many friends in the game, and now his former teams - Bridgnorth Rugby Club and Ludlow Rugby Club - are playing in a memorial game.

The match will take place tonight at Bridgnorth's Edgar Davies Ground. Kick off is at 7pm.

His mum Mandy Oliver said: "Will played most of his rugby at Bridgnorth. He then went to Ludlow and played half a season there but couldn't play after he had an accident in 2020.

"He still kept in touch with both rugby teams socially, so Bridgnorth and Ludlow decided they wanted to do a memorial game. It's going to be emotional but it will be lovely. He loved his work and his rugby. That was Will."

Around 500 people were in attendance at Will's funeral at Telford Crematorium. A procession of tractors went from Bridgnorth to Telford as part of proceedings, and more than £1,500 was raised for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Mandy added: "He was known among the rugby lot as king of the one liners. He always had something to say."

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving around a week after Will's death, but was released pending further investigation.