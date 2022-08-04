Notification Settings

Embankment fire at Severn Valley Railway

By Sue AustinBridgnorth

Firefighters were called out to an fire on the embankment of the Severn Valley Railway.

The alarm was raised just after 11am at Severn Side in Highley.

Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow.

The crews brought the fire under control in just under two hours.

Bridgnorth
