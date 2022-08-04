Domestic abuse victims told there is support for you

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

A report by the domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, said 96 per cent of the 137 women it talked to have had their finances harmed by the rising cost of living.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion is reminding victims of domestic abuse that support is available.

Funding was renewed earlier this year to support West Mercia Women’s Aid’s Independent Domestic Violence Advisors scheme for another three years.

It provides specialist tailored support to all high-risk victims of domestic abuse across West Mercia. A Young Person’s scheme has also been launched for one year to support those aged over 13 who are experiencing domestic abuse in their own relationships.

Mr Campion said he has also committed £2 million to extend Cranstoun’s ‘Drive’ project, which runs across Herefordshire and Worcestershire, to reduce the number of child and adult victims of domestic abuse by working with perpetrators to change their behaviour.

“I understand the rising cost of living and today’s news about an interest rates rise is going to be causing stress and worry in homes across West Mercia," he said.

"No one should feel isolated and alone if they are enduring domestic abuse – please don’t suffer in silence, the support is there.