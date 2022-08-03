Major county show returns after three year absence

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/08/2019..Pic of the Burwarton Show between Bridgnorth and Ludlow..

Burwarton Show, an event that has been a huge fixture in the county calendar, will be on from 8am to 7pm, following a three year absence.

Pre-pandemic the show attracted thousands of visitors from Shropshire and across the region.

This year’s headline attractions include the Jamie Squibb Freestyle motocross display team, stunt riders Atkinson Action Horses and other entertainment alongside the regular show features, with extensive livestock, equine, handicraft and horticulture, WI and YFC classes.

There will also be a sheep shearing competition, a conservation area with scything demonstrations, and an extended food hall area with live talks from chefs.

More than 350 stewards will be part of the event and Richard Yates, who farms near Bridgnorth, encouraged people to turn out and enjoy the day.

He said: "Hopefully many farming colleagues like me will park the combine up for a day and attend one of our nation’s finest one-day shows, just on our doorstep. I will be wandering around the livestock field with a roving microphone during the morning’s judging.

"If there are any Bridgnorth residents that have never travelled the eight miles west to Cleobury North then I challenge you to attend, for I promise you will be amazed at the wealth of entertainment served up."