Vacancy notice after death of long-serving Bridgnorth councillor

Les Winwood

Shropshire Council has published the notice following the death of Bridgnorth West and Tasley councillor Les Winwood, who was a councillor for more than 40 years.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he was shocked and saddened by the news of Councillor Winwood's death, calling him a 'dedicated public servant' and 'loyal friend to Bridgnorth'.

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said: "Les absolutely loved where he lived and he loved the people who live there, and he worked tirelessly for them."