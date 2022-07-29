Vacancy notice after death of long-serving Bridgnorth councillor

Shropshire Council has published the notice following the death of Bridgnorth West and Tasley councillor Les Winwood, who was a councillor for more than 40 years.
Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he was shocked and saddened by the news of Councillor Winwood's death, calling him a 'dedicated public servant' and 'loyal friend to Bridgnorth'.
Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said: "Les absolutely loved where he lived and he loved the people who live there, and he worked tirelessly for them."
To view the notice visit shropshire.gov.uk/media/23911/bridgnorth-west-and-tasley-nov.pdf