Vacancy notice after death of long-serving Bridgnorth councillor

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

A notice of vacancy for a councillor has been published after the death of a long-serving civic leader.

Les Winwood
Shropshire Council has published the notice following the death of Bridgnorth West and Tasley councillor Les Winwood, who was a councillor for more than 40 years.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he was shocked and saddened by the news of Councillor Winwood's death, calling him a 'dedicated public servant' and 'loyal friend to Bridgnorth'.

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said: "Les absolutely loved where he lived and he loved the people who live there, and he worked tirelessly for them."

To view the notice visit shropshire.gov.uk/media/23911/bridgnorth-west-and-tasley-nov.pdf

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

