Roads for August pothole repairs revealed

A multihog vehicle working near Ludlow

Shropshire Council said that its three Multihog road planer machines will be tackling potholes and other defects on roads in Shrewsbury, Ludlow, and Llanymynech, over the course of August.

The machines plane off the road surface so that a squared off hole can be filled by a gang following behind.

The council said it is a quicker method than having to saw-cut the surface and break-out the defective road by hand.

Crew one, which covers central Shropshire, will be at Racecourse Lane in Shrewsbury from August 1 to 5, Little Oxon Lane in the town from August 8 to 9, and Oteley Road from August 15 to September 2.

The second crew, covering south Shropshire, will be at the B4378 Shipton to Brockton from July 29 to August 2, at Claverley to Upper Aston from August 3 to 12, at Innage Lane in Bridgnorth from August 15 to 16, at the B4373 Innage Lane to Stanley Road in Bridgnorth from August 17 to 18, at the B4364 Ludlow Road in Bridgnorth from August 19 to 22, the A49 to Cheney Longville on August 20, the B4364 The Downs to Telegraph Lane from August 23 to 30, and Middle Wood Road in Ludlow from August 31 to September 2.

The council's third crew, which will be covering north Shropshire, will be on the B4398 Maesbrook to Llanymynech from August 8 to 12, at Adderley from August 15 to 19, at the B5069 Gobowen Road on August 20, on the B5069 St Martins to Shellbrook from August 22 to 27, and at Selattyn to Ivy House from August 30 to September 1.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The Multihogs are a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads.