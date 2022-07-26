Gardening workshops showing people how to live the good life

People attending the recent gardening workshops

Moongate Plant Centre at Apley Farm Shop, near Bridgnorth, has teamed up with local gardener and cut flower grower Carrie Bennett of Carrie’s Garden near Much Wenlock to deliver a range of workshops aimed at getting people growing.

Upcoming workshops include a beginner’s guide to growing vegetables, herbs and fruit on Saturday, August 6, family flower pressing for children aged four to 12 on Wednesday, August 24, and plotting and planning your garden for the year ahead on Saturday, November 12.

Carrie said: "With food prices at an all time high and the impact of staying at home because of Covid – people are wanting to connect with their gardens like never before. There’s something for everyone on offer and the aim is to help anyone who wants to grow, but doesn’t know where to start."

Carrie has more than 15 years experience of growing and gardening organically from her plot in Homer, near Much Wenlock where she grows vegetables, fruit and herbs and cut flowers for sustainable, zero flower mile flower bouquets.